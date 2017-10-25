'Predatory instructors' risk to young drivers

Video
PMQs: Graham and May on 'predatory driving instructors'
Driving instructors are in "a position of trust" and should be covered by the same laws as school teachers over sex with those they are teaching, the Commons has heard.
Richard Graham MP told the prime minster of a "distressed" constituent who found out about the relationship between his 17-year-old daughter and a middle-aged driving instructor.
Theresa May said she would raise the request from the Gloucester MP with a government department.
