PM reacts to Jared O'Mara comments
PMQs: Theresa May on Labour MP Jared O'Mara comments

All MPs should have "due care and attention" on how they refer to others, the prime minister has said.

She had been asked about comments reportedly by Labour MP Jared O'Mara, where he has apologised for some and denied others, and been suspended by his party which is investigating them.

Addressing the House of Commons, Theresa May said MPs should "show women in public life the respect they deserve."

