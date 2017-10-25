Who is Jared O'Mara?

Video

The Labour Party has suspended MP Jared O'Mara after he posted misogynistic and homophobic comments online, but who is he?

BBC Ouch's Damon Rose met the MP earlier this year after O’Mara unexpectedly knocked former Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg off his Sheffield Hallam seat in the general election.

The 35-year-old, who was born and bred in Sheffield, has cerebral palsy and, for accessibility reasons, is the only MP to be allowed to wear a t-shirt in the House of Commons.