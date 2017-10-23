'In touching distance' of citizens' right deals

Video

Theresa May has updated MPs with what happened at last week's European Council as she spoke about working with other nations on security issues in Turkey and North Korea.

And she told them of a "new deep and special partnership" between the UK and EU.

The prime minister said talks about citizens' rights were "complicated and deeply technical, but in the end they are about people and I am determined we will put people first".

She went on to talk about the future of the Northern Ireland border and Northern Ireland peace process.