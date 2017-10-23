'Let's tax the empty houses of super rich'
Call to tax unoccupied homes with stamp duty and council tax review

Daily Mail columnist Stephen Glover thinks the prime minister should put new taxes on the empty homes that are owned by super-rich investors.

In a film for the Daily Politics soapbox series, he called for a review of stamp duty and council tax bands, and said the changes "would signal that Theresa May's Tory government has the right moral priorities and its heart is in the right place."

