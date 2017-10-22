Video
Online extremism: Is pressure on tech giants having any effect?
Theresa May has repeatedly called for big tech companies to do more to tackle extremist content on their platforms.
At the G7 summit, internet companies like Twitter, Facebook and Google, were once again brought face to face with ministers to be held to account.
But with extremists always finding new ways to spread propaganda, is the political pressure on internet giants really having any effect?
Emma Vardy reports.
