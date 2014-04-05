'Only 5 MPs who are disabled is a disgrace'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

June Sarpong on number of disabled and female MPs

Looking at the role model of the UK Parliament when it comes to representing a diverse UK with writer and broadcaster June Sarpong, who has written about Britain losing billions of pounds for not embracing diversity.

She scrutinised the number of women and people with disabilities elected as MPs, in a debate with Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn, Sam Coates from the Times and the Telegraph's Dia Chakravarty.

Go to next video: Diversity matters because of my son