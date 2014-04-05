'Only 5 MPs who are disabled is a disgrace'

June Sarpong on number of disabled and female MPs
Looking at the role model of the UK Parliament when it comes to representing a diverse UK with writer and broadcaster June Sarpong, who has written about Britain losing billions of pounds for not embracing diversity.
She scrutinised the number of women and people with disabilities elected as MPs, in a debate with Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn, Sam Coates from the Times and the Telegraph's Dia Chakravarty.
20 Oct 2017
