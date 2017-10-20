Video

Plaid Cymru's leader said Welsh businesses "want certainty" over a Brexit deal as her party makes a call for a £30m cushion to help them.

Leanne Wood spoke to Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn about the general election result, and was asked about reports of an anonymous Welsh assembly member calling for her to stand down.

She said: "I'm not going to respond to anonymous comments, my group is with me, and my party is behind me and I am going to be Plaid Cymru's first minister candidate in 2021."

Speaking from her party conference in Caernarfon, she added: "Do I look worried?"