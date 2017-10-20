Tory peer: Universal credit wait 'insane'

Video
Universal credit: Tory peer criticises 'insane' wait for payments
Next retail boss and Tory peer Lord Wolfson says a six-week wait for benefit payments "must be wrong".
He told a BBC Question Time audience that the government could borrow money more cheaply than anyone else while those waiting for universal credit payments would have to go to the most expensive lenders.
"It is insane for the government not to be the borrower, rather than the receiver of benefits," he said.
