Brexit trading under WTO would be 'national humiliation'
Peter Mandelson has said leaving the EU with no deal would be "disastrous" for the country.
He said he agreed with the Chancellor and Home Secretary that it was "unthinkable".
Trading under WTO rules would he argued "wipe out agreements" and take away "preferential access".
We would be "jostling for access to the single market with every Tom Dick and Harry in the world," he added on the Today programme
20 Oct 2017
