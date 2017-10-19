UK 'in very weak negotiating position'

Vince Cable on progress of UK-EU Brexit talks
The UK's offer to the EU in Brexit negotiations was a "much better approach than threatening a no-deal and all the catastrophic consequences", said the Lib Dem leader.
But Vince Cable told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn that it was a "pity it was not made a long time ago."
Theresa May made her second trip in a week to Brussels ahead of a summit of EU leaders on Friday. She gave more assurance to EU nationals living in the UK to encourage them to stay after Brexit.
