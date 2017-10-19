Spit 'went in my eye and down in to my mouth'

Video

A London ambulance worker and a West Midlands police officer gave graphic descriptions of verbal and physical assaults by the public.

PC Mike Bruce recalled how a man "spat directly in my face, it went in my left eye and down my mouth" and how he had to wait six months to see if he had contracted any infectious diseases.

The pair were among 70,000 NHS workers and 23,000 police staff who were assaulted in 2016.

Daily Politics reporter Elizabeth Glinka spoke to them as part of a group lobbying the government ahead of the second reading of Chris Bryant's bill that looks set to bring in tougher sentences for people who attack emergency workers.

