'Will the PM now pause universal credit?'

The prime minister appeared to give a surprising answer when the Labour leader asked her to pause the national rollout of universal credit.

Theresa May gave an initial “yes” - before telling noisy MPs to listen to the whole sentence. Pausing the benefit change would not help claimants, she added.

Jeremy Corbyn referred to his question a week ago about the cost of calling the universal credit helpline - the charges were scrapped ahead of the latest PMQs session.