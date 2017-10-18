'Will the PM now pause universal credit?'

Video
PMQs: Corbyn and May on universal credit rollout
The prime minister appeared to give a surprising answer when the Labour leader asked her to pause the national rollout of universal credit.
Theresa May gave an initial “yes” - before telling noisy MPs to listen to the whole sentence. Pausing the benefit change would not help claimants, she added.
Jeremy Corbyn referred to his question a week ago about the cost of calling the universal credit helpline - the charges were scrapped ahead of the latest PMQs session.
18 Oct 2017
