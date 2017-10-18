'Red card' for refereeing Tory MP

Video

An MP asked the prime minister about one of her backbench MPs who is missing a Commons vote to be assistant referee in a Champions League football match.

John McNally brandished a red card when he asked about Moray MP Douglas Ross, who is in Spain to be assistant referee at the game between Barcelona and Olympiakos.

Theresa May defended Mr Ross, and said Scottish Conservative MPs were doing more for Scottish interests than the SNP had ever done.