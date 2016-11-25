Video

The Women's Equality Party leader Sophie Walker said it was "faster growing than ever before" and performing ahead of other parties when they were two-years-old.

She spoke to Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn and Laura Perrins, co-editor of the Conservative Woman website, about the party's role in UK politics, its policies and achievement in elections.

In 2017, its total vote was lower than the British National Party, Yorkshire Party, and Monster Raving Loony Party, but it did come ahead of the Pirate Party.