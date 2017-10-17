Brit fighting 'demonisation' of life in N Korea

Video

Western claims of life in North Korea are "very unreliable", according to a UK activist who is part of the Pyongyang-supporting Korean Friendship Association.

Dermot Hudson volunteered for his role in 2001 with official endorsement of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, a nation most people believe is cut off from the rest of the world.

Speaking to Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn, he described a recent visit to the country - which is in a stand-off with the West over its weapons programme - and said relatives had advised him not to go.

"I support the DPRK, I support its right to independence, its right to existence which is now under threat from the US," he added.