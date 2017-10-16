Video

Internet companies need to do more to "stamp out sickening distribution of images and live streaming of abuse online" says the chief constable of Durham.

Mike Barton said internet firms were clever enough to invent platforms so they should therefore be clever enough to clamp-down on child sex images, admitting police forces "do not have the resources to tackle this alone".

In a personal film in the Daily Politics soapbox series, he challenged the web giants "to do more."

