How easy is it to make political comeback?

Video

For many politicians, making a comeback can be hard after losing a seat at an election.

But Liberal Democrat Jo Swinson and Conservative Esther McVey, both of whom were defeated in the 2015 election, returned to Westminster two years later. They told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn why they fought for a political comeback.

And new Labour MP Luke Pollard joined in the debate about bitter election campaigns, as the panel later looked at whether Ed Miliband and Nick Clegg could make it back to the front line.

Ed Miliband hasn't ruled out a return to frontline politics