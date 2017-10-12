Video

The head of the Public and Commercial Services Union, which represents job centre workers, has said the UK government has "become obsessed" that everybody can access welfare services online and "there are many people who can't do that".

Mark Serwotka told the World at One "the debacle around universal credit" was proving that "there is no case to close local job centres".

Mr Serwotka added that he was not against people using the phone or online as a "supplement" but that he was absolutely against making "assumptions" that everybody can use the technology.