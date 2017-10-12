UKIP 'not anti-Islam party' says new leader

Video

The defection of leadership runner-up Anne Marie Waters and the loss of her supporters was a "very minor split" for UKIP says new leader Henry Bolton.

He said the party was dropping its 2017 manifesto policies, as some were not subject to consultation, to return to those put forward in 2015.

He told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn that it was "not banning the burqa as a policy" and added that: "We are not an anti-Islam party and the leadership election demonstrated that."

Mr Bolton said the party now had around 27,000 members, which he admitted was "low" and confirmed he would be a candidate at the next general election.