Cooking up UK plans for no Brexit deal?

Brexit: How can UK trade with EU without a trade deal?
The government has published papers setting out for the first time its view on trade and customs if the UK leaves the EU without a trade deal.
There are differing views on whether it could be a recipe for triumph, disaster, or something in-between, as Elizabeth Glinka reports from the Daily Politics kitchen, with Julian Jessop of the Institute of Economic Affairs and Open Britain's James McGrory.
12 Oct 2017
- From the section UK Politics