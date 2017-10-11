PMQs: Corbyn and May on universal credit phoneline cost
The prime minister was asked to make the universal credit phone line free for claimants, after the Labour leader told MPs it cost 55p per minute to call from a mobile phone.
Jeremy Corbyn told the House that: "The PM talks about helping the poorest, but the reality is a very, very different story."
Theresa May told him that more people were getting into work while on universal credit than under jobseekers' allowance.
