PM 'afraid of most right-wing rabid element'

The public has witnessed an "extraordinary spectacle" of the PM talking of a no-deal over Brexit because she was "afraid of the most right-wing, rabid elements" in the Conservative Party, a Labour MP has told PMQs.

And Heidi Alexander claimed the British people "deserve better than a prime minister simply running scared".

But after papers fell away in front of her, Theresa May said the MP "could not be more wrong", adding she was working with the EU to negotiate a "brighter future for this country".