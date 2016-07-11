PM won't say if she'd vote for Brexit now

Video

Prime Minister Theresa May has refused to say how she would vote if Britain held another EU referendum.

Mrs May, who backed Remain in last year's vote, was repeatedly asked by LBC presenter Iain Dale if she would now vote Leave.

Dale told her that Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt had switched from Remain to Leave and pushed her to admit a similar change of heart.

However, she said she would not answer "hypothetical questions" - but insisted she was the prime minister who would "deliver Brexit".