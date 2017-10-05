MP defends 'heroic' May over speech

Video

Conservative MP Charles Walker, vice chairman of the Tory backbench 1922 committee, has defended the prime minister and says the "media narrative" about her speech is "such a nonsense".

"Here's a woman who stood on stage for an hour with an appalling cold who did brilliantly well, given all the circumstances," he said.

"I think she comes out of it as heroic, to be perfectly honest, and strengthened."