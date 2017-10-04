Laura Kuenssberg on PM's speech

Video

Theresa May had to battle losing her voice and being interrupted on stage by a comedian as she sought to reassert her Conservative leadership.

The prime minister, who at one point was handed a throat sweet by the chancellor, did make it to the end of a speech in which she vowed to "renew the British dream".

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said the annual conference "was meant to be about restoring Mrs May's authority - it may prove instead to have been further undermined".