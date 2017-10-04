Video

Amber Rudd said the government is now "carefully" looking to what she described as a "disappointing" stunt during Prime Minister's speech, when a protester handed Theresa May a fake P45.

Quizzed by Eddie Mair for the PM programme, the home secretary said there was a "tremendous warmth" for the prime minister from those in the conference hall as she succumbed to regular coughing fits throughout her speech.

