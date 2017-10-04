Video

A Tory MP has called on Boris Johnson to "consider his position" after saying Sirte in Libya would make a great destination if only they could "clear all the dead bodies away".

Sarah Wollaston MP told the Today programme the comments were "poorly judged and grossly insensitive".

But the foreign secretary said in a tweet that Britain had played a "key role" in reconstructing Libya and that it was a "shame people with no knowledge or understanding of Libya want to play politics with the appallingly dangerous reality in Sirte".