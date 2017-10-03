Rees-Mogg protester challenged on claims

Video

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg was confronted by protesters at an event outside the Manchester conference venue, and decided to debate with them.

Shabbir Lakha, from the People's Assembly Against Austerity who faced the MP, said it was not just a few people but the "vast majority" of the British public who were being hurt by "evil" Conservative policies.

He debated his claims with The Telegraph's Tim Stanley on the Daily Politics.