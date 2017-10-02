Will Tory policies win over student vote?

Conservative conference: Manchester students on tuition fees
Students are traditionally seen as Labour voters, but the Conservatives are reaching out to them with a promise to freeze tuition fees and to allow students to earn more before they start repaying their debt.
Daily Politics reporter Ellie Price spoke to students in Manchester, close to where the party conference is being held, to see if the offer of Tory policies (and the odd piece of merchandise) was likely to win over younger people.
02 Oct 2017
