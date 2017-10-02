Defence secretary 'deplores' Catalonia violence

Michael Fallon on violent scenes in independence voting
Violent scenes with clashes between police and protesters have been condemned by the British defence secretary.
Michael Fallon told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn: "I deplore that kind of violence... particularly beating people up who were trying to vote, it's not what you expect in a democracy."
He said the UK respects the Spanish constitution, but added: "I don't think people who are voting should be beaten up."
