Corbyn hasn't even won a raffle yet, says Scottish Tory leader
Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has said Jeremy Corbyn's bubble can be burst by the Tories.
She told her party's conference that although commentators say he has a foot in the door at No 10 - he "hasn't even won a raffle yet".
She pointed to the success of the Tories in Scotland in June's election - despite predictions that SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon had an "irresistible momentum".
01 Oct 2017
