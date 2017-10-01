'Graduates will pay £30 less a month'

Video

Graduates earning less than £25,000 a year would pay £30 less a month on student debts under proposed changes, Theresa May has said.

The prime minister is to announce that tuition fees in England will be frozen at £9,250 a year and graduates will only start paying back loans once they earn £25,000 - rather than £21,000.

She told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show that the government "has to look again" at the issue of tuition fees.