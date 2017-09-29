UKIP 'not worried' on Premier League logo link

Video

UKIP has dropped its pound-sign logo and replaced it with one featuring a lion that has similarities to the icon used by the Premier League.

But chairman Paul Oakden has said he was “not worried” about any legal action as the party "did our due diligence".

He told Daily Politics presenter Sarah Smith: "I don’t mind UKIP being associated with the Premier League. If they feel they have a right to take legal action I’m sure they’ll consult with their lawyers."