Former top adviser urges Universal Credit halt

Video

There will be "dire" consequences for families "close to the edge" if Theresa May insists on pressing ahead with Universal Credit, a former top adviser has warned.

Dame Louise Casey urged the prime minister to pause the roll-out of the new benefit system so it can be fixed.

"It's like jumping over a cliff - once you've jumped people end up at the bottom and we don't want that to happen," she told Radio 4's PM.