Former top adviser urges Universal Credit halt
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Former top adviser urges Universal Credit halt

There will be "dire" consequences for families "close to the edge" if Theresa May insists on pressing ahead with Universal Credit, a former top adviser has warned.

Dame Louise Casey urged the prime minister to pause the roll-out of the new benefit system so it can be fixed.

"It's like jumping over a cliff - once you've jumped people end up at the bottom and we don't want that to happen," she told Radio 4's PM.

Go to next video: Universal Credit 'increasing homelessness'