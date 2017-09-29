Video
Former top adviser urges Universal Credit halt
There will be "dire" consequences for families "close to the edge" if Theresa May insists on pressing ahead with Universal Credit, a former top adviser has warned.
Dame Louise Casey urged the prime minister to pause the roll-out of the new benefit system so it can be fixed.
"It's like jumping over a cliff - once you've jumped people end up at the bottom and we don't want that to happen," she told Radio 4's PM.
