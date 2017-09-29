Video
Universal Credit 'increasing debt and homelessness'
A group of Conservative MPs have reportedly written to the work and pensions secretary, demanding a pause in the implementation of the government's Universal Credit welfare plan.
Shadow work and pensions secretary Debbie Abrahams told the World at One that Universal Credit is increasing debt and homelessness.
"The Tory MPs that have written this letter are absolutely right and I commend them," Ms Abrahams said.
29 Sep 2017
