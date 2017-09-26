Loach on 'false' anti-Semitism claims

Video

Some Labour MPs are making "absolute mischief" over claims of anti-Semitism in the party, in a bid to destabilise Jeremy Corbyn because of his backing for Palestinians, claims Ken Loach.

The film-maker was suspicious of the "false stories of anti-Semitism", which had surfaced since Mr Corbyn became leader.

He told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn that: "All history is our common heritage to discuss and analyse. The founding of the state of Israel, for example, based on ethnic cleansing is there for us all to discuss."