Loach brands Tories 'consciously cruel'

The Conservative government is guilty of "conscious cruelty" says Ken Loach, adding it was "one of the harshest governments this country has seen".

Challenged on the phrase by Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn, the film-maker said: "Absolutely - I know what they have done."

They were speaking at the Labour Party conference in Brighton, when Mr Loach was asked why young people were attracted to Jeremy Corbyn's policies.