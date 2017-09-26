Ireland border 'factor that derails Brexit'

Video

Britain has been warned that failure to come up with a solution to the UK-Ireland border could see any Brexit deal derailed, by a member of the European Parliament Brexit steering group.

Belgian MEP Philippe Lamberts accused the UK government of wanting to have its cake and eat it.

He said Britain could not have it both ways over wanting to leave the customs union while also maintaining no border between Northern Ireland the rest of the EU.

He told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn: "I fail to see how we can reconcile. Sometimes I think this might be the factor that derails the Brexit negotiations, even more than money."