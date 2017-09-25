Prescott's 51st Labour conference

Labour conference: Prescott on Blair and Corbyn eras
Attending his 51st party conference, former Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott was upbeat about Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's prospects, calling on the media and members to "give the man a chance".
When asked by Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn whether it was worth listening to himself and Tony Blair, Lord Prescott said: "Not now, no - his age has past, so has mine".
He went on to say: "I belong to the past, so does Tony Blair."
25 Sep 2017
