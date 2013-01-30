Video
Police force appoints commander in direct entry scheme
Becoming a senior police officer traditionally requires rising up through the ranks, after years on the beat.
But under the government's Direct Entry scheme, civilians with talent and outside experience can apply to join forces in England and Wales in senior roles.
Daily Politics reporter Emma Vardy was given an exclusive opportunity to meet one officer who has spent 12 months making the transition from civilian life, to senior cop, with Hampshire Constabulary.
22 Sep 2017
