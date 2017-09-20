Do you know Article 50 from Article 127?

Video

Most people will have heard about Article 50 - triggered by Theresa May in March formally starting the Brexit process - but there is now talk about Article 127, which some think needs a starting gun too.

As well as being a member of the EU, the UK is part of the European Economic Area (EEA), signed by countries within the single market, as Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn explains.

