Conservative MP George Freeman is organising the Big Tent Ideas Fest, a sort of Tory Glastonbury, as he says he was fed up with the political Left having all the fun at festivals.

First Secretary Damian Green has warned that Conservatives must 'change hard' if they want to win young voters.

Daily Politics reporter Ellie Price looked at the challenges the Tories have if they want to win over a new generation of voters, who traditionally back Labour.