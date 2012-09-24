Surveillance powers: Too strong or too weak?

Lib Dem conference: Delegates on so-called 'snooping powers'
Liberal Democrats went into the 2017 election pledging to repeal the controversial Investigatory Powers Act, the legislation referred to as a snoopers' charter by critics.
Daily Politics reporter Emma Vardy asked delegates at the party conference in Bournemouth if they still feel the same way about surveillance powers in the wake of recent terrorist attacks.
She used the mood box, an unscientific text with a bin and plastic balls.
-
18 Sep 2017
- From the section UK Politics