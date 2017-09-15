What happens to 73 UK seats after Brexit?

Video

France and Sweden may get a bigger voice in European politics, but Germany and Hungary will not.

When Britain leaves the EU, there will be 73 empty seats at the European Parliament chamber as there won’t be any UK MEPs, but some countries may get a few new seats.

For Politics Europe, Adam Fleming looks at the maths of a post-Brexit EU where Sinn Fein wants three seats for Northern Ireland, and France wants some new cross-border constituencies.