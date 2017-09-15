'Pause universal credit and get it right'

Video

Universal credit is a "fabulous system" that will change lives, but problems with payments means a planned nationwide roll-out should be delayed, says a Conservative MP.

Heidi Allen told Daily Politics presenter Anushka Asthana: "There are some difficulties. We are tantalisingly close to an incredibly revolutionary system change, and I just want us to get it right."

The South Cambridgeshire explained that, over the past year, 14% of new claimants still do not get any money on time, while another 23% only get a partial payment on-time, and this was likely to be the only money they had to live on.

She added: "We are so close to getting it right, we really just need to pause that roll-out."