What's it like living on universal credit?

Universal credit reaction: Citizens Advice and claimant
The government's universal credit scheme to combine six welfare benefits into a single payment aims to encourage claimants to move back into work.
But there have been delays to payments, and ministers must now decide whether to extend the trial into a national scheme.
Daily Politics reporter Emma Vardy heard how some have called for it to be paused, claiming it leaves vulnerable people in debt and rent arrears, and she spoke to a claimant who has been facing difficulties.
15 Sep 2017
