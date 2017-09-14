MPs pack up for party conference season

Video
Conservative, Labour, Lib Dems and SNP conference season
Politicians have only been back in Westminster for a couple of weeks after recess, but sittings are stopping for a few weeks from Thursday so MPs can attend party conferences.
Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn looks at where MPs are heading, and gets an insider's view from Ayesha Hazarika, a former media adviser to Harriet Harman, and peer Lord Finkelstein, who has worked for previous Conservative party leaders.
14 Sep 2017
- From the section UK Politics