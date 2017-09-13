Is MP the celebrity or date on TV programme?

Video
PMQs: May on and Fabricant Celebrity First Dates appearance
A West Midlands MP asked the prime minister to back Birmingham's bid to host the the Commonwealth Games, which would benefit his Lichfield constituency.
But before giving her answer on the games, Theresa May mentioned Michael Fabricant's rumoured appearance on Channel 4's Celebrity First Dates, asking if he was to be the celebrity or the date.
