I ditched my 'political haircut' - Tory MP

I ditched my 'political haircut', says female Tory MP

Conservative Mims Davies tells women they don't need to conform to a particular look to be an MP, revealing that she herself had ditched her own "political haircut' when she got elected.

The Eastleigh MP was leading a debate in Westminster Hall on the barriers preventing women from entering politics.

She urged more women from non-political backgrounds, like herself, to seek election to the Commons.