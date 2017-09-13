I ditched my 'political haircut' - Tory MP

Video
I ditched my 'political haircut', says female Tory MP
Conservative Mims Davies tells women they don't need to conform to a particular look to be an MP, revealing that she herself had ditched her own "political haircut' when she got elected.
The Eastleigh MP was leading a debate in Westminster Hall on the barriers preventing women from entering politics.
She urged more women from non-political backgrounds, like herself, to seek election to the Commons.
